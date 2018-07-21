DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Gunmen Kill CBN Staff In Zamfara

The Police in Zamfara have confirmed the killing of a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Gusau, Kabiru Zango by unknown gunmen.

The police command Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Shehu, said, in a statement made available to journalists that Zango was shot at his residence in Gusau this Friday. He added that the assailants entered the deceased residence at about 3.30am and shot him with a gun through his bedroom window.

Shehu said that the incident was immediately reported through a distress call to the Gusau Central Police Station, where the divisional police officer immediately mobilised detectives to the location, but before the police arrived, the two assailants had fled.

The command spokesman added that the deceased was rushed to the hospital by the police where he was confirmed dead. Shehu assured that the police has commenced investigation with a view to unravel the circumstances behind the killing.