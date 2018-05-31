DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Some gunmen in the wee hours of Wednesday launched an attack on a police patrol vehicle in Rivers State, killing two policemen and injuring another.

The two policemen were said to have died during the attack, which occurred around 12.10am on Ada George Road in Port Harcourt.

Sources said the gunmen were in a Toyota Sport Utility Vehicle and had opened fire on the patrol vehicle at close range, leaving two of the three occupants of the van with no chance of survival.

A security source told our correspondent that the hoodlums left the scene immediately, adding that the policeman who sustained serious gunshot injuries was later rushed to a hospital.

“The incident happened early on Wednesday. The gunmen were in a Toyota SUV and opened fire on the patrol vehicle of the policemen. Two died immediately. The third person was seriously injured, but he was rushed to a hospital,” the source said.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident and said the policeman, who was injured, was in a critical condition.

“It happened after 12 midnight. The policemen were shot and two of them died. The one that was injured is currently in a hospital, but in a critical condition,” Omoni said.

The state police spokesman, however, pointed out that investigation had started into the matter, adding that the vehicle used by the hoodlums had been identified.

Omoni explained that no stone would be left unturned by the state police command to apprehend those behind the dastardly act.

It will be recalled that the Divisional Police Officer of Rumuolumini Police Station in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Mr Kingsley Chuikwueggu, was murdered in April 2018 by suspected kidnappers and armed robbers in Abia State.

Chukwueggu was on his way back to Port Harcourt from Aboh Mbaise, Imo State, where we went to visit his aged mother.

The hoodlums allegedly responsible for the murder of the DPO had reportedly been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command.

Source: Punch