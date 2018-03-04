DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The Secretary of Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Uba Muhammad Shiye has been kidnapped.

Shiye was kidnapped by unkown gunmen on Saturday in his home town Shiye in Bunkure local government area of the state.

His brother, who craved for anonymity, said the abductors of the secretary had demanded N20m ransom.

“My brother’s abductors have called his family on phone and demanded N20m ransom. They promised that as soon as we pay the money, they will set him free.

“I am appealing to my brother’s abductors to consider our situation, we are not from rich family and we don’t have the amount of money they are demanding. I am therefore pleading with them to set my brother free for the sake of Allah,” he pleaded.

Comfirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, said the secretary was kidnapped in his house in Shiye village around 1pm and the matter was reported to the police around 9pm.

Majia said the Commossioner of Police, Rabi’u Yusuf had dispatched operative of Anti-Kidnapping and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to Bunkure local government to search for the abducted secretary.

He said, “The kidnappers have demanded N20m ransom, but we are working on some clues to rescue the secretary and God’s willing we will soon rescue and reunite him with his family,” Majia assured.

Source: Daily Trust