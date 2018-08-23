DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Police Press Release

Gunmen Did Not Attack Akpabio’s Home – Police

The attention of the Commissioner of Police,AkwaIbom State Police Command,has been drawn to the news being circulated on social media about an attempt by unknown gunmen to invade the country home of Senator GodswillAkpabio, CON, at IkotNtuen, Ukana, inEssienUdim LGA.

The Command wishes to inform the general public that on 21/08/2018 at about 7:20pm, six armed men on three motorcycles went to GulfSafrin filling station located at IkotNtuen inUkana, not far away from Senator GodswillAkpabio’s residence under the pretence of buying fuel. Shortly after, however, they displayed their true criminal intent by dispossessing some customers and fuel attendantsof their valuables and cash, shooting sporadically into the air. The hoodlums were however repelled by Policemen on duty. They took to flight, shooting into the air as they escaped. Coincidentally, the Senator was having a meeting at his residence about the same time, hence, the gun shotswerewrongly presumed by some persons to have been directed at the house of the Senator.

The Force would like to state categorically, that there was no attack on the person or residence of Senator GodswillAkpabio, (CON) and no one was hurt in the neighbourhood, It was purely an armed robbery incident which was aborted by the timely intervention of the police.

The Commissioner of Police has been in touch with the Senatorwho unreservedly expressed satisfaction at the way the situation was handled by the police. Meanwhile, security has been beefed around the Senator’s residence and environs while efforts are ongoing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Commissioner wishes to call on the general public to disregard the false information in circulation in social media and support her efforts to apprehend the fleeing felons. The Command assures the good people of AkwaIbom State of her commitment to the protection of their lives and propertyand should go about their lawful businesses.

DSP ODIKO MacDON

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

AKWA IBOM STATE.