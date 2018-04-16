DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Gun Men Kill Police Sergeant, Abducts A German In Kano

Unknown gun men on Monday attacked a vehicle conveying Dantata & Sawoe staffs on their way to a construction site killing a Police Sergeant along Sabon Titi Madobi Road, Kano.

The ugly incident which occurred during the rush hours of Monday according to police information made available to news men recorded the death of a police officer and abduction of a German national Mr. Michael Cremza,working with the Company.

According to the Commissioner of Police CP Rabi’u Yusuf, “The attackers killed one Police Sergeant attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) on Escort duty and abducted one Mr. Michael”

That the command has since deployed a powerful team of operatives and detectives to cordon the axis with a view to arresting the culprits and rescue the victim as Manhunt of the abductors is ongoing.

Any person with useful information is advised to report to any nearest Police Station or call the following Emergency Telephone lines; 08032419754, 08123821575.