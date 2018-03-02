DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Group Trains Female Students On Safety Methods Of Using The Internet In Kano

By Yakubu Salisu A, kano

A non governmental organisation Center for Information Technology and Development (CITED) has taken its security and safety methods of using the internet campaign to Kano State Government Female Secondary school Maidile on Friday.

The step down training which is aimed at educating the female students on how to safely use the internet is coming at a time the internet world is experiencing a rise in cases of violence against the female gender online.

The Program Assistant General Internet Advocacy of the Group, Hajiya Maryam Ado Haruna said that the group deemed it necessary to train the female students on how to be safe while using the internet rather than discouraging them from using it.

” You would observe that a lot of academic activities are been carried out online now a days, if we don’t teach these girls how to use the internet, soon, they will be in their final year and you know that the Jamb CBT exams and registrations are done on the computers now. It is no longer news that our students are finding it difficult to make it during such exams as they lack some of the basic knowledge to do so”

“The internet has come to stay and we must encourage our younger ones to make good use of it in their academic pursuits”

According to Maryam women are faced with different problems while using social media platforms such as the face book, tweeter, whatsapp and others as one’s account could be hacked, impersonation, while some unscrupulous individuals photoshop women pictures exposing them in a bad manner that could affect and tarnish their image in the society as well as posting comments and writings in their names which has led to various misunderstanding even within a family. Also cases of intimidation and harassment have been recorded.

She said the fear of such, has forced lots of parents to restrict their wards from the use of internet but that with such training by her group, women are taught on how to report such cases if experienced while using any of the social media platform, how to keep their passwords safe as well as how to maintain and recover ones account in the event where one’s account is hacked.

She urge the general public not to hesitate to report to the security agencies for appropriate measures to be taken where such is needed.

The group has so far trained over 500 women on safety methods of using the internet in various states in the northern part of the country such as Bauchi, Yobe, Jigawa and Kano respectively.