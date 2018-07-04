DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Group To FG: Stop Harassing Senator Abaribe

A group, Abia South Peoples Assembly, has urged the federal government to stop harassing Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe over his stand on issues of South East and national interest.

The group who condemned the recent arrest of the senator by the Department of State Services, described it as an attempt to stifle opposition voices and further marginalize the South East zone

Briefing the media in Aba, Secretary General of the Abia South Peoples Assembly, Barr. Chizuru Kanu, flanked by the President, Chief Isaac Ogbonna, among other officials, said no amount of intimidation and arrest would stop the senator from speaking out against injustice and marginalization of the people of the South East zone.

“It is on record that that Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe is currently one of the legislator’s par excellence in Nigeria and indeed the voice of the South East .The people of Abia South senatorial district are in no doubt that this clampdown on their senator is an attempt to stifle opposition voices and further marginalize the South East. We are in no doubt that the Senator would not be deterred in his avowed commitment, doggedness, and forthrightness in the representation of his people.”

The group demanded an apology from the federal government to Abaribe and warned against further infringement of his rights as the senator representing the people of Abia South zone.

“Henceforth, the federal government and its security agencies should desist from any further interference or infraction with the legislative duties, rights and privileges of the Senator representing Abia South.”