The Bauchi State Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR) Committee has call on Government to strengthen weak capacity MPDSR facilities in the state.

The Chairman MPDSR Committee Dr Yusuf Robinson made the appealed at the Dissemination of 2017 Bauchi state MNH Scorecard July to December 2017 and MPDSR supported by Mamaye E4A in Bauchi.

‘There are disparities between the number of maternal and perinatal deaths which occurred at the secondary facilities compared to those recorded by the maternity ward and record office.

‘The reasons for this discrepancy are likely due to delays in facility staff receiving MPDSR tools making it difficult to systematically record maternal deaths.

‘There are also instances where facilities were not conducting maternal death reviews of women and babies who had already died prior to or on arrival.

‎’Due to transportation challenges and lack of printed MPDSR forms, facilities in rural areas have difficulties in sending data to the State MPDSR committee,’ he said.

Mr Robinson said to fill the gaps identified during the recent review Maternal and Perinatal deaths in the state.

‘There is need for government to strengthen weak capacity of facility MPDSR staff by conducting training on MPDSR.

‘Staff comprises of Medical officer, Nurse midwife, Labour ward and Antenatal attendant and Community member.

‘All should be trained on the rudiments of serving the mother and the baby.

According to him, the aim was to sensitise the staff on the importance of MPDSR in improving quality of care to contribute to reductions in maternal mortality.

‘To ensure actions are implemented from MPDSR findings and also to explore the use of technology in better capturing and using data,’ he said.

He said the State committees oversee and support the facility level committees, providing monitoring and supportive supervision reviews.

Mr Robinson appealed to government to look in to some of the constraints of MPDSR review process in the state.

‘To solve high staff attrition of secondary facilities.

‘Print data capturing and reporting tools and forms and distribute to all facilities.

‘And to strengthen the weak monitoring and supervision of MPDSR facilities in the state,\’ he said.

The Permanent Secretary State Ministry of Health. Dr Aliyu Gital,represented by Director Planing and Research Dr Dayyibu Mohammed, in his remarks, he said the state has high priority on health care delivery system of the state.

‘Attention has been directed at the response and action components of MPDSR with findings already influencing improvements in service delivery and quality of care.

‘The state is ever ready to partner with development partners CSOs,media to improve on the gaps identify in Maternal perinatal death review.

‘And look at the facility management thus took a decision to redistribute the staff, combining higher cadre midwives nurses with a lower cadre,’ he said. ‎