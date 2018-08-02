DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Group Denies N13 Million Inducement Claim By Sokoto Lawmaker

Our attention has been drawn to the fake news report making round in the social media alleging that the Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal allegedly induced members of the state House of Assembly with the sum of N13 million each to enable them defect with him to the Peoples Democratic Party as false and hallucinating report.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of Tambuwal Youths Movement, Pastor E. E. Anifowoshe noted that the report credited to an unnamed member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly is not only false but a product lies manufactured from the pit of hell to tarnish the image and character of Governor Tambuwal just because he dumped his membership of a clueless political party yesterday.

We therefore urge Nigerians especially the teeming supporters of Governor Waziri Tambuwal to ignore the report as that is part of the wider conspiracy to malign and discredit the reputation of the governor for selfish reasons.

While we challenge manufacturers of the fake news report to state the name of the lawmaker in question, we advice news organisations in the country to always cross check their facts before publishing them.

Signed:

Pastor E. E. Anifowoshe,

National Publicity Secretary,

Tambuwal Youths Movement