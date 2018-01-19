DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Group Calls For Immediate Removal Of IGP For Incomperence, Complacency

A group called Tiv Professional Group, (TPG) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to remove the Inspector General of Police, IGP, imediately from office for his incompetence.

The Group led by its Chairman, Professor Zacharys Anger Gundu made the call in Makurdi, last week, in reaction to what he described as a “Genocide and Planned Ethnic Cleansing of Benue people and other Ethnic Minorities by Fulani Militia”.

The group which alleged that the IGP has compromised in his duties also calling for his removal from office for complacency and open partisanship with Fulani herdsmen.

Prof. Gundu at a press conference recalled that while the Fulani Militia carried out unprovoked attacks in virtually all six geopolitical zones of the country, Benue communities alone have been attacked for 49 times in the last five years leading to thousands of death, destruction of homesteads, schools, farms and property worth N95 billion and loss of revenues running into several millions.

He expressed worry that the attacks have escalated with the new year attacks with killings still ongoing saying 74 people have been buried, more dead bodies are still being recovered from the bush while scores are missing.

He said as law abiding citizens, Benue people shall continue to tow the line of Governor Samuel Ortom not to take laws into their hands no matter how provocative these attack are.

He therefore called on the whole World to intervene on time to save the Benue people saying “If no intervention comes, we will have no choice but to resort to self defense since we can no longer tolerate the ethnic cleansing of our people through incessant attacks and slaughter in their sleep on their ancestral land”.

The group however urged the federal government to accept the global best practice of ranching as done by Gorvernor Ortom as the panacea for peace between crop farmers and pastoralists.

The group also wants the President and Nigerian Government to align with the Global Terror Index and designate the Fulani herdsmen as a global terror group and proscribe both MACBAN and Miyetti Allah Kauta Hore as terrorist organizations.

They also called on the Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audi Ogbeh, a Benue son, not to allow himself to be used in the continued attacks and killings of his people.

They also threw their weight behind the call for restructuring of the country including the establishment of a state police just as they called on Governor Ortom to be firm and resolute and urged all Benue some to close ranks and rise above partisanship to confront the Fulani agenda.