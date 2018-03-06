DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

A group under the aegis of Vanguard Anticorruption Watch, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the lists of nominees to the boards of Federal Teaching Hospitals and Medical Centres submitted by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

According to a statement signed by its Secretary, Barr. Valentine Osayuki, multiple lists have were submitted by the National executive of the NMA, for the ongoing process at the Federal Ministry of Health.

The statement alleged that one of the nominees, Dr. Gabriel Ogbebor and four others are currently being prosecuted for corruption charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), at a Benin City High Court.

“It is common knowledge that one Dr. Gabriel Ogbebor, along with Dr Emmanuel Ighodaro, Dr Quincy Atohengbe, Dr Anthony Owolabi and Dr Raymond Ogieva who work and live in Edo state are currently facing criminal prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in a Benin City High Court,” the statement alleged.

The group added that they were surprised to see tye name of the same doctor (Gabriel Ogbebor) on the list of those shortlisted for appointment to a Federal Board to represent the Nigerian Medical Association.

“We are curious that the same Federal Government under the incorruptible Muhammadu Buhari will in one breadth (through her agency) indict someone for corruption and in another breadth, appoint the same person to undertake such a sensitive responsibility?” the statement queried.

The VAW therefore called on President Mohamadu Buhari, the Minister of Health and all those concerned, to urgently investigate the names on the list to avoid giving the impression that the government is rewarding corruption.