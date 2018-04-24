DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Group Begins Recall Process Of Senator Abaribe In Abia

–

Buhari Told World Leaders Nigerian Youths Are Lazy And Unemployable Agree

Disagree

Buhari is the one lazy and unemployable View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A group that calls itself Coalition of Abia South Senatorial Movement (CASSM) has commenced recall process for the senator representing Abia South senatorial district as the senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe for failing in his duties as a senator.

Speaking to members of the group at Osusu hall in Aba, the leader of the group, Prince Paul Ikonne said that as a group that they have the right to vote for whoever they choose and be voted for in any election.

Ikonne said that because of the inept representation of the Senator Abaribe who have not done well since he became a senator representing them that they are moving for his recall, “Therefore the process of his recall begins now”.

He said, “Senator Abaribe was sent to the senate by us to make good laws and attract projects that will help to improve both lives and infrastructural development of our area but what we are getting is a total and colossal failure from him”.

“In that regard, we have no other option than to commence his recall process as all necessary forms will be filled by everyone needed to do that and as a law abiding citizens we are following due process to do what we are doing”.

“This is not a political party or organization though political parties which its members are from the zone are here with us as it is a project that concerns all, we have PDP, APC, APDP among others are with us in this recall process”.

Ikonne who distributed the recall process forms to party and ward leaders urged them to take the forms home and give same to their people, saying that once they see the forms that they will join in this process of recalling Senator Abaribe”.

He said, “Enough is enough as all the six local government areas that make up Abia South senatorial district are in support of the recall process, they are Aba North, Aba South, Obingwa, Ugwunagbo, Ukwa East and Ukwa West council areas”.

The former Abia state commissioner for works explained that they should go home with the forms, filled them, “After which will meet again in no distant time for appraisal before moving over to INEC to submit the forms which will have all our voting details with signatures”.

In his reaction, Chima Enwereuzo a PDP member from Ukwa West council area said that they are recalling Senator Abaribe as he has not being representing them well at the senate, adding that he has not been able to fulfill the promises he made to them.

In his own speech the member of Advance People Democratic Party (APDP) Nwobodo Nwanganga said they were at the meeting to commence the recall process for Abaribe for failing to make good laws and attract projects to their district.

Nwanganga noted that after going to other senatorial districts in the state and seeing what his colleagues have done for their people, “I feel ashamed and short changed which is the reason for my support for his recall”.

He said that he has made many efforts to call the senator on phone, “But he has this ugly habit of not picking your calls and when you persist in calling he will switch off his phone probably to avoid being disturbed”.

On his own the APC member from Obingwa where Abaribe hails from, Bar Daniel Nweze said that he needs to be recalled as they did not send him (Abaribe) to the senate to insult Mr President, adding that they will follow due process in recalling him.