Grandma, 66, Hangs Self In Anambra

By Nedum Noble

Residents of Achalla -Umana, mgbakwu in Awka North local government area of Anambra state were thrown into mourning on Friday when a 66-year old woman committed suicide in her room.

The deceased, identified as Uzoaku, a mother of two, was said to have hung herself with a rope which she suspended on the burglary proof of the window in her room.

247ureports.com gathered that the deceased was cooking in the kitchen around 4pm, when she suddenly abandoned the food and dashed to the bedroom where she took her life.

A neighbor, Isaac Umeh, who described the incident as regrettable, wondered why a grandmother would take such drastic decision.

He said the deceased was alone at home when the ugly incident happened.

“Nobody was around except her. The food she was cooking was still on fire when she suddenly abandoned it and rushed into the room where she used a rope to hang herself on a window protector.

“The whole thing is still a shock to us because nobody believed a woman of her age with grand children can take her life that way,” he said.

The younger brother to the deceased, Fredrick Nwenu, who accommodated her while alive, said the news came to him as a shock, insisting that there was no reason for her elder sister to take her life, having trained her two children to university level.

“She has two children who are university graduates. In fact, the daughter is happily married with kids. So she has no reason whatsoever to commit suicide” he added.

When our correspondent visited the residence of the deceased, sympathizers were trooping in in their numbers to condole with the family.