…Say ruling party dead in Adamawa

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Emma Bello, has left the ruling party with over 15,700 supporters to the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP), even as he declared to contest the governorship ticket of the party.

Bello, who has earlier registered his membership of SDP on the 4th of March, 2018, were received at the party secretariat Thursday in company of former APC chairmen of Hong and Jada, Hon. Ahmed Yerima and Adamu Sarki respectively.

While addressing the SDP National Working Committee (NWC), Hon. Bello said he left the ruling APC because the party could not meet the expectations his people, adding that since he joined APC he was never invited for meeting of any structure of the party.

He also revealed that among hundred of thousands of his supporters across Adamawa state willing to join SDP, about 15,700 have already resigned their membership of APC and registered for SDP

“Since I became the member of APC in Adamawa state, I have never been invited for a meeting of any structure of the party in the state. That is because no meeting of any of the party’s structure by people authorised to do so. In technical terms, the party is dead in Adamawa state and its relics in the pocket of a few.

“Today, the truth is that what is left of the party lacks cohesion and unity required to present a common front. It is obvious that we had been strange-bed-mates in APC in Adamawa state.”

While commenting on his decision to join SDP, the former federal lawmaker said SDP is a party he once belonged which he said represents the philosophy, ideals and fundamental political position he believe in.

“You will agree with me that it was purely my search for political serenity in Nigeria that propelled my relentless search for appropriate platform that is based on ideology and philosophy of the founding fathers of this great nation.

“In this circumstance, therefore, I have I will like to inform you that I have resigned my membership of APC as from 3rd of March 2018 at my ward in Garkida, Gombi Local government area of Adamawa state.”