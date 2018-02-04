DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Governor Ortom Not Defecting To Another Party – APC Chairman

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), in Benue State, Comrade Emmanuel Abba Yaro has said Governor Samuel Ortom is not defecting to another part as being rumoured in the public domains.

Abbah Yaro has therefore warned those carrying rumours of Governor Ortom’s purported defection from the party ahead of the 2019 elections to desist from doing so.

He said the rumours were merely fabricating heaps of malicious propaganda to cause disaffection between the Benue State governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom and the party leadership at the national level.

Comrade Abba Yaro who spoke in a statement through the party’s Director of Publicity, Comrade Apeh Peterhot, said it is a handiwork of the opposition and other recalcitrant elements whose job is to formulate nonexisting stories to get one square meal from their paymasters who are ready to sponsor falsehood against the APC with our stolen monies.

Yaro said now that elections are at the corners, there would be all forms of spurious sponsorship of injurious media campaigns by the unscrupulous Abuja-based politicians, especially those PDP scoundrels that were shamefully rejected by Nigerians in the 2015 general elections.

According to Yaro, it is noteworthy to inform the public that Governor Samuel Ortom is very much with the All Progressives Congress party.

“There’s no rift between us in Benue and the party leadership in Abuja. We are working harmoniously to ensure security of our people. The Governor and the party leadership are trying their best to profer lasting solution to the perennial herders/farmers clashes”, he said.

Yaro, urge those being used against Governor Ortom to strive more for their futures and development of the State rather than play to the galleries of dubious politicians who in their dumbness are only trading their future but training own children to takeover from them as demigods.

He reiterated that there is a harmonious relationship between Governor Samuel Ortom and the party leadership at both State and the apex levels, maintaining that the Governor, even in his mourning attires, is working assiduously to ensure security of lives and properties of everyone in the State.

Yaro in the statement noted that Governor Ortom, as a grassroots mobiliser, is inarguably planted at home and would deliver the state for the party in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.