Governor Okorocha Does Not Know God – PDP

–

By Austin Echefu

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State on Thursday condemned in its entirety the forceful eviction of New Market Traders by the Rescue Mission Government of Rochas Okorocha.

In a press release signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Damian Opara, and obtained by 247ureports in Owerri, the PDP said that it has become obvious that Gov Okorocha does not know or respect God, stressing that if he knew God he would not be embarking on unnecessary eviction of traders of New Market in a critical time like this when he should be in sober reflection mediating on his achievements so far on the already demolished markets of Eke Ukwu Owerri, Amaraku Market, World Bank Market and all other markets where he has hitherto damaged, destroyed and demolished.

The party added that the eviction of the traders at athe New Market was unfortunate and ill-timed considering the Yuletide Season when the people are preparing to receive our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

According to the PDP, “We are aware of the incessant and unnecessary demolitions in several parts of Imo State since the last quarter of this year. Whereas no compensation of any kind is given to this traders, Gov Okorocha cannot boast to have completed any of the market he demolished in the last few months before embarking on a fresh demolition exercise.

“We view this wicked and ungodly forceful exercise of New Market traders as unflrtunate and ill-timed while calling on the New Market Traders to remain calm and law abiding.”

The PDP also called on the Governor to “stop further punishment of Imo people by suspending any kind of demolition and destruction of people’s property with impunity”.