Government Is Not Talking To Us, Dapchi Girls Parents’ Lament

Parents of the abducted Dapchi school girls said yesterday that government has not reached out to them since the incident.

Malam Bashir Manzo, chairman of the abducted school girls’ parents in Dapchi, lamented that since the day of the abduction, government has not called or invited them.

“The only invitation we got was to the police CID unit in Damaturu, where they interrogated us over the stoning of the governor’s convoy. No one from the federal government’s team invited us for a talk.

We only heard that they had a meeting with the governor and traditional rulers and other stakeholders on the radio. “We want President Buhari to remember this, we voted him into power despite threats by the insurgents that we should boycott election. Our daughters are everything to us, so we must be involved in their search”, he said.

Malam Muhammad Usaini, whose 13-year-old daughter was among the girls kidnapped, said they were shocked by the statement from the lawmaker representing their constituency that he knew the whereabouts of their abducted children.

“He granted an interview, saying that the children are in Bulabulun, Yunusari Local Government Area. This gave us the impression that something is wrong somewhere. Government is either playing politics or not willing to rescue our children,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, has remained closed 13 days after the abduction.

When Daily Trust on Sunday visited the school yesterday, the college, which was officially shut down for seven days is yet to reopen.

Our correspondent observed the presence of police, soldiers and civil defence personnel at the school gates.

Source: Daily Trust