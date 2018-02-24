DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

"Gov. Ikpeazu Indicted By US Court For Murder Of IPOB Members"

Only indicted murderers like Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and those dedicated to selling the collective interest of Ala-Igbo in particular and Biafra in general can be behind the laughable myth of a faceless, unknown computer generated ‘Okwudili’ as the new leader of a faction of IPOB. Desperate Igbo politicians, with help from their Hausa-Fulani handlers and the Nigerian secret police DSS are not new at this game of subterfuge, deliberate misinformation and grand deception.

Some treacherous Igbo politicians, in their quest to please their Hausa-Fulani masters, have wasted and continue to waste scarce resources running into millions in their futile effort to prove to those at Aso Rock that control them that they can divide and destroy IPOB from within.

The truth of the matter remains that Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu was recently indicted by a US court for his role in the murder of innocent IPOB family members in Abia State where he is the incumbent governor. Alongside him answering to this charge of mass murder is Tukur Buratai, Willie Obiano and others whose case is presently ongoing in a US District Court in Washington DC. The trial is in connection with their role in the mass murder of IPOB members in Abia, Anambra and Enugu State respectively.

Nigerian government out of desperation to divert attention away from relentless criticisms of their role in the massacre of indigenes of Abia State in cold blood and invasion of the home of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, which Okezie Ikpeazu and Nnia Nwodo played a major role, quickly decided to use the newly launched BBC Igbo Service and national newspapers to launch what they thought would be a decisive counter attack to neutralize the adverse publicity their actions were generating.

It should also be recalled that they also timed this umpteenth unveiling of their computer generated ‘Okwudili’ to coincide with the release of a new Amnesty Report on Nigeria which not for the first time Okezie Ikpeazu featured yet again as hundreds of unarmed IPOB agitators were brutally mowed down in cold blood at Kanu’s residence in Afaraukwu Umuahia Abia State. The military invasion of the home of our leader is the fifth time Okezie Ikpeazu has been directly implicated in mass murder in his three years in office.

What other better way to deflect this terrible record from the minds of the people if not by parading a faceless, unidentifiable entity as IPOB factional leader. The same Okezie Ikpeazu that never met Kanu in his life proceeded to lie that he had a meeting with him where they agreed on some issues which Kanu renaged on later. When an elected public servant can stand up and lie with such impunity, you know that all hope is lost. Okezie Ikpeazu is an active conspirator in the Nnia Nwodo led Ohaneze Ndigbo plot to assassinate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

We the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) therefore view it as laughable these latest attempts by Okezie Ikpeazu, Nnia Nwodo led Ohaneze Ndigbo, and the Nigerian secret police DSS to confuse the public and sow the seed of doubt in the minds of IPOB faithfuls.

Nobody exists today that bears the name Ezenachukwu Okwudili as claimed by DSS, Nnia Nwodo and Okezie Ikpeazu. If this person does exist, how come he has no village, no town where he comes from, no place of residence or work. He is a phantom, a total fabrication of the corrupt Igbo political class and exists only on DSS computer hard drive and Okezie Ikpeazu’s imagination. People like Okezie Ikpeazu, Nnia Nwodo and Ohaneze Ndigbo that planned the assassination of Nnamdi Kanu and invited Fulani soldiers to execute it will do anything humanly possible to cover their tracks.

There is no better way for them to start than through creating a false impression that Kanu misled them, thereby creating an opening in the minds of the gullible to introduce this fraud they called ‘Okwudili’ to falsely, forcefully and fictitiously assume the sacred mantle of leadership of the most noble IPOB. The likes of Okezie Ikpeazu and Nnia Nwodo, with the help of their masters from the North want to perpetually enslave all of us. They are doing their level best with lies, innuendo and fabrications to weaken and divide IPOB hence the ruse about factionalisation of IPOB which they themselves know is impossible.

To their shock and dismay, Okezie Ikpeazu and Nnia Nwodo along with the DSS have realized that IPOB is structured in such a way that it is virtually unbreakable. If they like let them saturate the media space in Nigeria with their lies against our leader and the great IPOB, they can and will never slow down our pace talk less of dividing us. They exist and operate in Nigeria whereas IPOB have recognizable footprints in over 100 countries and territories around the world. How can the outdated and predictable antics of a discredited murderous regime in Nigeria defeat a well oiled machine like IPOB that is respected all over the world more than Nigeria?

The issue of ‘Okwudili’ and factionalisation of IPOB is fake news that respectable media houses should not have nothing to do with because by ventilating this blatant falsehood the media in Nigeria is unwittingly promoting the propagation of fake news. Anybody writing with any degree of authority as to existence of this non-existent ‘Okwudili’ is directly or indirectly promoting the dissemination of fake news and is involved the misinformation of the public.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.