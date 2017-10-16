Mobile policemen and members of state security services attached to Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje many have saved the Governor from a robbery attack on his way from Abuja to Jos the plateau state capital on Thursday night October 5, 2017.

This incident occurred after the Governor received an award from the Nigerian Union of Teachers – and was on his way back to Kano along the thick bushes approaching Riyom in Plateau state.

.

Along the lonely road to Riyom, the battle ensued. The mobile policemen observed that the conditions of the road had changed. There were no oncoming traffic on the opposition side of the road. The pilot driver were not aware of a road block mounted by the robbers.

As the pilot car leading the convoy slowed down near the road block mounted by the robbers, one of the mobile police officers opened fire on the robbers. The SSS and other policemen backing the convoy also started shooting till the robbers scampered for safety.

The journalists who had rode along with the Governor to the event in a separate press bus – were forced to lie down inside the Press bus behind the mobile police Hilux van while the gun duel and shooting inside the bush between the mobile police, SSS and the robbers was going on.

It was learnt a courageous mobile police officer left the pilot car to provide cover for the press bus.

As the situation subsided, the Governor’s convoy gave some of the victims assistance by allowing the government ambulance to give them a ride to the nearby medical facility.

No one was hurt in the convoy