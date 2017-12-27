Gov. Ganduje Lays Foundation Of Theater Complex At National Orthopedic Hospital

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has laid the foundation stone for the construction of an Ultra Modern Theater Complex at the National Orthopedic Hospital Dala, in the state capital, to commemorate its 58th Anniversary.

The project is one of the capital intensive projects embarked upon in the hospital, under its 2017 capital appropriation.

It is part of initiatives to strengthen the national health system to be able to deliver effective, efficient affordable accessible and qualitative health services that would improve the health status of Nigerians.

Shortly before the foundation laying, Governor Ganduje had in a speech while addressing a symposium at the hospital’s auditorium, described that hospital as an enduring legacy that has positively impacted on the lives of Nigerians

He, therefore, congratulated the hospital management for the services rendered by the hospital over the past 58 years, which he noted have been years of excellent quality services, to not just the people of Kano and Nigeria, but other African countries.

Governor Ganduje said his administration has also accorded high priority to the health sector, as can be attested by the numerous projects that have already been put in place like the Muhammadu Buhari General and Zoo Road Hospitals, among others, which were aimed at drastically reducing medical tourism often embarked upon by Nigerians.

The governor requested more collaborative effort between the hospital and public hospitals in Kano, to help alleviate the problems of teeming patients as well as to facilitate research and development.

The Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Muhammad N. Salihu, appealed to the governor to assist the hospital management “in its push for the establishment of a Federal College of Orthopedic Technology in Kano, which we have been pushing for, through the National Assembly and other relevant stakeholders”.

He said the hospital was working closely with public health facilities in the state, adding that installation of a new Magnetic Imaging Resonance machine, at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, would be very useful to his own hospital, as it has over 30 patients currently waiting to use the facility.

The Medical Director then praised the governor specifically, for the construction of the Katsina Road by Kofar Ruwa underpass, which he said would go a long way in making it easy for his workers and patients to make their way to the hospital in good time.