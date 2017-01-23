His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kano State Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR on behalf of the people and his government, held a state dinner last night in honor of the newly elected President of Nigerian Bar Association Barrister Abubakar Balarabe Mahmud, (SAN) at Africa House, Government House Kano.

The dinner which was well attended was chaired by the Danmasanin Kano Maitama Sule with the Emir of Kano Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II as the royal father.

In his remarks, Governor Ganduje said that the dinner was organized to recognize the remarkable achievements attained by not only the celebrant, but other past and present leaders of various professional bodies in the country who hailed from the state. He emphasised that Kano is indeed blessed with quite a number of them who were also in attendance at the dinner and stressed the need to celebrate them all.

The Emir of Kano His Highness Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II in his goodwill message, recalled the good virtues of A.B Mahmoud, both in character and in his professional career and thanked him for his contributions to the development of not only Kano State but the country at large.

While the Danmasanin Kano, Maitama Sule stated that the Nigerian Bar Association is one of the pillars of change in the society and he is optimistic that under the able leadership of A.B Mahmoud, he will certainly lead the body to achieve this herculean task.

The celebrant A.B Mahmoud thanked the governor and his government for the dinner, and expressed his profound gratitude to all those that took time to attend, especially his colleagues in the field who came from all over the country, and members of his executive team at the NBA.

The event had in attendance, the Deputy Governor of Kano, two senators from the state representing Kano North and Kano South. Chief whip of the House of Representatives, Kano House of Assembly Speaker, former Governors, former ministers, commissioners, and other top dignitaries from the state and country at large.

January 22nd, 2017.