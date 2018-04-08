DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Gov. Ganduje Constructs N4.5 Billion Flyover In Kano

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, late Saturday evening, performed the sod-turning ceremony of the N4.5 billion underpass and flyover at Dangi roundabout in Kano metropolis.

The multi-level project involves the construction of underpass and flyover structures at the junction connecting Zaria road/Zoo Road/ Silver Jubilee, as well as the provision of roundabout, clovers, slip roads and rotary intersections, to allow for easy, safe, and controlled maneuvers and changes in directions to the desired routes.

Performing the function, Gov. Ganduje explained that “the project would cost N4. 5 billion and to ensure that work does not stop, we decided to pay the contractors 50 percent of the total project cost and the contractor has assured us that it would be completed in ten months’ time”.

The governor assured that the state government would pay compensation on some private infrastructure affected by the project to make sure that its execution speed was not compromised.

“This noble project was conceived out of our inherent desire to solve the persistent transportation problems bedeviling the Zaria road/Zoo road area, sequel to various pleas by teeming members of the public”, he stated further.

Dr. Ganduje added that the project would provide lasting solution to several transportation related economic problems including accidents, congestion, air pollution and loss of revenue.

“Our fore fathers envisaged Kano as a mega settlement. We shall make their dreams come true by embarking upon projects such as this gigantic one that will make Kano a mega city, at par with its contemporaries elsewhere”, he emphasized.

To alleviate inconveniences that could arise during the construction of the project, Dr. Ganduje explained that may roads have been created as viable diversion routes, appealing for the understanding of the people to ensure smooth completion.