Gov. Dickson Thanks Obasanjo

Bayelsa State Government has thanked former President Olusegun Obasanjo for spending three days in the state, commissioning remarkable projects.

Among the projects commissioned by Obasanjo include the Bayelsa Specialist Hospital, World class Diagnostic Center and the Aquaculture village with 500 fish ponds.

The commissioning of the projects was part of activities marking the sixth anniversary of the Governor Henry Seriake Dickson’s Restoration Government.

Obasanjo also gave inspiration to future leaders of the state during a special interactive session at the Ijaw National Academy (INA) in Kaiama.

A statement issued on Sunday in Yenagoa by the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said Obasanjo’s visit was a rare privilege and a great honour to the government and people of the oil rich and fast developing state.

According to him, the historic visit will remain memorable in the annals of the state while noting that‎ the former Nigerian leader came despite his very busy schedule.

The Commissioner also commended immediate past President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience for hosting Obasanjo in their country home in Otuoke.

He also thanked former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, former Deputy ‎Governor of Sokoto State, Murktar Shagari, former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana for commissioning the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme office, Malaria, Tuberclosis, HIV/AIDS Research Center and the Information House respectively.

Iworiso-Markson also applauded ‎the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by the national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus for taking part in the grand rally which saw over 6, 000 members of the APC returning to its fold and commissioning of the magnificent Grand Pavillion and Boat Club, Oxbow lake.

The statement also commended former Information Ministers, John Odey and Labaran Maku, former Governor of Old Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Alani Akinrinade (rtd) and other very prominent Nigerians including top media executives, editors and colomunits who joined in the celebration of the sixth anniversary.

Also mentioned in the thank you statement were the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers‎ led by the chairman, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, civil society groups, professional bodies, youth and women association, past leaders, top government functionaries and other notable citizens of the state as well as Bayelsans in general.

Above all, the Information Commissioner expressed gratitude to God, the people as well as friends of the state for their prayers, encouragement and unwavering support for the Governor Dickson-led administration in the past six years.