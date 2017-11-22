How Goje Diverted N1bn Agric Loan- EFCC Witness

The trial of Senator Danjuma Goje, a former governor of Gombe State, on charges bordering on conspiracy and money laundering, continued on November 21, 2017 with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presenting four more witnesses, who testified as the 19th, 20th, 21st and 22ndwitnesses.

Goje is standing trial along with Aliyu El-Nafaty, S.M. Dokoro and Sabo Muhammad Tumu, before Justice Babatunde Quadri, of the Federal High Court, sitting in Jos, Plateau State, for alleged financial impropriety, including rigging of contract for food supply to the state government house, during Goje’s tenure, and diversion of loan facilities from banks.

PW22 Rabiatu Saidu, Account Officer from Union Bank, while being led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Wahab Shittu, stated that the Gombe State government applied for a commercial Agricultural Credit loan of N1billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN through Union Bank in 2010. The loan was approved and disbursed into Gombe State Fertilizer Company’s account. However, she said the bank received instruction to transfer the loan into a different account unrelated to the purpose for which the loan was obtained. She tendered documents which were admitted in evidence.

Documents tendered by other witnesses include cheque leaflets of three different banks- Union Bank, Habib Bank and Diamond Bank ( about 25) amounting to N1, 450,000,000 for supply of food items between 2003 to 2011

The case was adjourned to 6th and 7th of February, 2018 for further hearing.