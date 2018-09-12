DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Go Genevieve! ‘Lion heart’ becomes first Netflix original film from Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji is in the news again. The delectable actress is winning again, this time, breaking Nollywood records after her latest movie, Lion heart, was acquired by Netflix. She has, thus, once again, become an object of international cynosure after Netflix’s announcement that it had acquired the global rights for her movie. Lion heart is the first original movie from Nigeria to be bought by the American media giant prior to its released date. “It highlights the various challenges faced by women, particularly in male-dominated industries,” Genevieve told Women and Hollywood. Lionheart premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

In 2015, her first feature film “Road to Yesterday” (directed by Ishaya Bako) was produced by her production company, The Entertainment Network (T.E.N), in colllaboration with other partners. The cast of Lionheart features Nollywood’s big guns like Pete Edocie, Onyeka Onwenu, Nkem Owoh among others. The illustrious Genevieve has maintained prominence in Nigeria’s film industry for two decades, starring in some of the biggest contemporary movies in Nigeria.