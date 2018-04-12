DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Globacom Owes Kano Govt 3 years Tax

The Kano State House of Assembly ad-hoc Committee on Outstanding Taxes and Liabilties by GSM Service Providers, said that Globacom Ltd. owed the state government N47 million tax.

The Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Bello Butu -Butu disclosed this while presenting the ad-hoc committee’s report before the House.

Butu – Butu said that during the investigation, the committee discovered that the service provider had not paid their tax for three years.

He said that the N1 million earlier published by some newspapers was not the correct amount owed by the company.

The chairman explained that after failure by the service provider to pay the pending tax and levies, it was charged to pay additional amount of N15 million as fine.

“During our investigation, we realised that the number of mast mounted by globacom across the state is 145 not 175 as earlier stated by the State Government,“he said.

He said that both Globacom and the Kano Internal Revenue Services (KIRS) have agreed with the committee’s findings.

The legislator said that in spite of the globacom agreement with the finding, the committee had written to the state government to slash the pending tax to an affordable amount.

The report was adopted and the members urged the government to take more drastic action against tax defaulters in future.

They also called on the State Government to direct all revenue offices to be more proactive in carrying out their duties.