APP Party have been informed of an ongoing blockage of the National Assembly by security agencies and planned detention of Senate President Saraki/deputy and speaker to allow 18 Pro Buhari senators/few reps members to overthrew the leadership of the two chambers similar to the 1983 overthrow of elected parliamentary institution. Let all lovers of democracy, Media, activists, Patriotic Parliamentarians rush to National Assembly to resist the attempt to turn Nigeria into Idi amin Uganda and Paul biya Cameroon. – Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere National Chairman Action People’s Party APP and CUPP member.

Information reaching 247ureports.com in the federal government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari may have begun the descend into lawless arrest of democracy and the paraphernalia of democracy. According to available information, the Buhari’s men through the help of security forces have swooped on the leadership of the Senate at the homes with the intent to stop their appearance at the Senator chambers for the scheduled seating of today [July 24, 2018].

Both Senator Bukola Saraki [Senate President] and Senator Ike Ekweremadu [Senate Deputy President] found themselves at the receiving end of the gestapo tactics of the Buhari administration – as joint security officers descended at the individual homes of the two Senate leaders – blocking the exits and entrances to their homes – thus blocking their ability to attend the schedule Senate seating.

A source familiar within the security operations in Abuja spoke with 247ureports.com. The source indicated that a plan to overturn the leadership of the Senate was the objective behind the security invasion of the homes. “The plan is to stop them from today’s seating and enable the minority APC Senators to elect new Senate leadership this morning“.

The Senate President and a host of other lawmakers were scheduled to decamp from the APC to the PDP on Thursday. And failed efforts had been made by the APC Chairman and the President to stop the planned defection. The expected announcement of the decamp is believed to come as a major embarrassment and a setback to the 2019 presidential quest.

