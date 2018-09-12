DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

George Weah Plays As Super Eagles Defeat Liberia In Friendly

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the Lone Star of Liberia 2-1 in Tuesday’s exhibition game played at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, Monrovia.

The game was in celebration of current Liberian President, former World, European and African Footballer of the Year, George Weah who used the occasion to retire his famous number 14 shirt for Liberia.

Weah, 51, featured briefly for Lone Star in the encounter, and his every touch on the ball was hailed with loud roar from the fans.

Two first-half goals through Henry Onyekuru and Simeon Nwankwo sealed the win for Gernot Rohr’s men despite a late penalty from Liberia’s No.9.

Onyekuru fired a long-range strike to hand the Super Eagles the lead after 12 minutes before Nwankwo doubled the lead for the three times Africa champions from close range after he powered in Oghenekaro Etebo’s corner kick.

At halftime coach Gernot Rohr made four substitutions replacing Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Chidozie Awaziem, Wilfred Ndidi, and Jamilu Collins for Daniel Akpeyi, Olamilekan Adeleye, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Ebube Duru.

Nwankwo had the ball in the back of the net in the 61st minute but his goal was ruled out for offside.

The Crotone striker also missed a sitter in the 82nd minute when he failed to hit the target from a cut back from Samuel Kalu.

Rohr also replaced Kelechi Nwakali, Onyekuru, Nwankwo for Samuel Kalu, Mfon Udoh and Sunday Adetunji for the last six minutes of the game.

In the 88th minute, the referee awarded a penalty to Liberia after Rotherham defender, Semi Ajayi was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box.

The resultant spot-kick was converted by Liberia’s No.9.