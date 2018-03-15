–

The Ogoni Community Development Network (OCDN) wants to warn the Ogoni public against Gani Topba, the man who made the first attempt to assassinate Ken Saro-Wiwa in March 1994.

OCDN is alarmed that the same Gani Topba who attempted to Kill Mr. Ken Saro-Wiwa in 1994 has become the friend of some Ogonis who seek to enrich themselves at the cost of Ogoni blood which have spilled for freedom.

For the records, Gani Topba was arrested in March 1994 over an assassination attempt on the late Ken Saro-Wiwa and was released in 1996 after the death of Ken Saro-Wiwa.