Gang Looting And Politics Of Godfatherism – By Ikeora Dibiaezue

In Nigeria, the heartbeat of gang looting is the phenomenon known as

‘godfatherism’. The workings are simple. A money bag bereft of

political currency bankrolls the electoral ambition of a hireling and

thereafter position himself for a bazaar, the windfall of his

political investment!

It is trite to mention that most Nigerians have their fair share of

political godfathers and hirelings. That explains why PMB’s anti

corruption war has neither head nor tail. The old man himself has

inevitably concluded that deodorised shit is still shit. Anyone that

agrees to be fed with this stuff has no option than to walk about with

mouth oozing with stench.

Recall the long-drawn out battle between the proponent of Amala

politics, Alhaji Adedibu and former Governor Ladoja of Oyo State. It

was widely reported that Adedibu had decreed for himself a sizeable

chunk of Ladoja’s monthly “Security Vote,” as returns for his

investment of landing Ladoja in Government House, Ibadan.

Scandalised, the governor fought back with the ferocity of someone

with state apparati on his side. But he lost ultimately when Obasanjo

weighed in as an umpire with Federal Might. Obasanjo viewed the war of

attrition as costly to his party’s overall schemes. He could not

tolerate its high cost in men and material. Obasanjo reportedly asked

Ladoja what the Security Vote was meant for. The Governor replied that

it was for keeping the peace in Oyo State. Good, said Obasanjo, give

some of the vote to Lamidi Adedibu and win your peace. Ladejo was not

fast in playing ball, prompting the PDP leadership to remind him that

in Oyo State, Adedibu was the Garrison Commander.

It was the ever-elusive peace between the godfather and his hireling

that left Anambra State a ghost state during the four-year tenure of

Governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju. His successor, Governor Chris Nwabueze

Ngige also ran into troubled waters with his godfathers when he

refused their uninterrupted access to the public till. The burnt

relics of that disagreement have been interred in the annals of Ndi

Anambra as ‘nso ani’ or abomination.

It is godfatherism that reduced Nigerian politics to little more than

a theatre of the absurd. Players in this comic brand of party politics

drape themselves in elaborate togas, and answer to funny appellations

before presenting themselves for the electoral contest. A man intent

on contesting the governorship becomes “His Excellency” even before

the first ballot was cast. The one eyeing the Federal or State

legislature styles himself “Honourable” well before election morning.

In the face of this compulsive annexation of political titles, Anambra

voters have for almost a decade and half proven repeatedly that the

crown belongs to the people and not the wearers. I laughed

hysterically a few days ago when news broke that a certain political

hireling had switched party because he has refused to wake up from a

self-inflicted delusion of occupying the Government House, Awka.

This was the guy whose godfather bequeathed Anambra State to as

“settlement” for being a faithful houseboy but got rebuffed by Ndi

Anambra. He then tried the backdoor of some satanic judicial officers

using mouth-watering largesse. But he was confronted by the fact

that the state was not up for sale. Now, his resort is to political

harlotry! It is probable that nobody told him that a fish in water

does not sleep.

If switching of parties could work in Anambra State, Dr. Ngige would

have been one of its earliest beneficiaries. It was Ngige who revealed

by political sagacity that, with good intentions, one could govern

Anambra State successfully. He ran Anambra state on a stolen mandate

for nearly three years during which period he earned himself some

goodwill. When eventually his goodwill account was overdrawn by his

crossing of carpets, Ndi Anambra promptly told Ngige, who is popularly

known as Onwa “Moon” to live up to his title, not only in luminosity

but also in the fact that the moon is for a season.

Back to our man whose “achievements” include being the brother of the

man who organized Ngige’s abduction and the torching of the Awka

Government House and the ownership of an honorary doctorate degree

without owning a credible GCE certificate. Ndi Anambra will yet show

again why they are special. Ndi Anambra would yet prove that who they

partner with matters a great deal, which is why they are always

careful regarding who gets to govern them.

From where we stand, we are receiving feelers regarding attempts to

intimidate us. We are reading attempts at making us feel despised. We

are reading attempts at blackmailing us. In all these, we look back at

the historical defeat of Amaechi by Wike. We see the courage of Ayo

Fayose in the face of tyranny and we recall the trenchant containment

of Obasanjo’s gestapo by Dr. Chris Nwabueze Ngige when the former

attempted to annex Anambra State as a part of his personal estate… and

we conclude that metals will be traded at the blacksmith’s anvil at

the appropriate time.