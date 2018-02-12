DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has charged the newly sworn in councillors on Good Governance by replicating the state government’s programmes at the Local Government level.

Ganduje gave them the mandate, shortly after the swearing in Ceremony at the Sani Abacha Stadium Indoor Sport Hall Kano.

The governor promised that the state government under his administration would accord the new Council Chairman every necessary assistance needed toward the development of their respective domains.

”am happy to say that, all the newly elected Council Chairmen are democrats, caring for the people at the grassroots and they are grounded Administrators. I therefore call on them to be serious, with Local Government Administration”

Recalled that, the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIE) on Saturday 10th February conducted elections into the 44 Local Government Councils, including 484 Councillorship seats in the State, which was won by the All Progressive Congress (APC).