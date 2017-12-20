Ganduje Shocked By Deputy’s Statement

By Yakubu A Salisu, Kano

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje says he was shocked by statement made by his deputy, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar which was aired on Radio over the removal of his Mandawari ward party chairman.

To this end, the governor has directed the immediate reinstatement of the removed chairman, while calling on politicians to always contact party leadership and politicians holding higher offices before embarking on issues of sensitive nature.

A Press statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba indicates that Governor Ganduje also tasked politicians and other members of the public to accord the same respect to the deputy governor in their dealings with him.

He reiterated the commitment of the APC to work toward ensuring justice and fairness in the selection of credible candidates and conduct of primary election in areas where consensus candidate for councillor and chairmanship positions for local government could not be produced.

Governor Ganduje also called on members of the APC to desist from any act capable of causing disunity in the party ranks, particularly at this critical moment when election is fast approaching.