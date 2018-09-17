DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Ganduje Picks Gawuna As Deputy

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has picked Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as his deputy, Daily Trust learnt.

Gawuna’s nomination followed a voluntary resignation by the former Deputy Governor of the state, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar.

An impeccable source close to government confided in Daily Trust on Sunday that Gawuna’s name had already been submitted to Kano State House of Assembly for screening and other scrutiny.

Gawuna is the present commissioner of Agriculture in the state and a key politician in Nassarawa local government area of the state.

Until recent development, Gawuna was set to run for Kano North senatorial district post in 2019.

However, he suspended his contest shortly after the former Education Minister, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, who was his political mentor, defected to APC.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that the governor may pick either Nasiru Gawuna or his Personal Private Assistant (PPA), Alhaji Ibrahim Kankarofi as deputy.

–

Source: Daily Trust