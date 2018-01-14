DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Ganduje Holds Second Inter-Religious Conference

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

The Kano State government under his excellency Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the second time has organized a second inter-religious conference aimed at strengthening and improving the relationship between the Muslims and Christians in the state.

According to Ganduje his administration deemed it necessary to organize such a conference in order to make the relationship between the Muslim and Christians a very honest relationship and true relationship. A relationship in love, a relationship in appreciation and a relationship for peaceful coexistence.

According to the Governor, Kano State is a home to various ethnic groups and communities whom are highly appreciated for their contribution to the social and economic development of the state.

” if God wanted us all to be Muslims or Christians that he would have done, but he created us male and women, tall and short, different tribes and nationality and he has asked us to leave together so we must not deviate from that.

The conference which took place at the Kano State Government House Coronation Hall over the weekend, saw in attendance prominent personalities, religious leaders from both sides as well as other stake holders concerned.

Ganduje, who made it clear that the state government does not in any way support any group such as the Arewa Youths who issued a quit notice to the Igbos to vacate the region would continue to do its best to ensure mutual understanding between the host community and those residing in the state whom he also described as indigenes considering their contributions.

Ganduje condemned extremism in its totality be it in Islam or Christianity and charged the Ulamas Pastors and Reverends to take the message to their followers as no true religion encourages killing of innocent persons and that all must work together to promote peace in the state and country at large.