By Yakubu Salisu, A Kano

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has distanced himself from the impeachment of the state’s assembly speaker, Yusuf Ata who was impeached on Mondayby 27 members of the house.

Ganduje explained that he was informed by prominent members of the state’s ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) after calls were placed to him to inform him of the development.

This, Ganduje said, is an internal democracy and it is a welcome development for democracy.

The Governor made this known while receiving at the new speaker, Honorable Kabiru Alhassan Rurum and his principal officers at the government House who paid him a courtesy visit to update him on the recent situation and pledged their loyalty to the him.

“ I was not aware of what was going on at the state assembly, I was informed by top members of our great party that the speaker of the house has been impeached by the members of the house.

“ As you know, there has been, and they would be different interpretations to what has happened, but one thing is certain, that is, we in Kano believe in internal democracy”

“ I urge you to embrace all those whom has lost their seats and ensure that their is no factions within the assembly members.

“ I want to reassure you that there shall be synergy between the state government and the assembly for the greater development of the state”

“ Am happy to hear that you are solidly behind the party in the state, National level and the president particularly at this moment of trial”

Addressing the state Governor, the Speaker, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum expressed gratitude for the opportunity given to him yet again to lead the house and reaffirmed that, the assembly members would continue to work with the Governor for the peace and progress of the state.

He assured the Governor that, there shall be no defection by members of the house as efforts are been made to win over the six Kwankwansiyya loyalists to their fold.

furthermore, he reiterated their loyalty and support for the Ganduje’s second term ambition as well as that of the president Muhammadu Buhari and also pledge their loyalty to APC and its National Chairman, Adam Oshiomhole.