Ganduje Domesticates The Change Begins With Me Campaign In Kano

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

The Governor of Kano State Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has domesticated the President Muhammad Buhari’s Change Begins with me campaign in Kano on Thursday.

The campaign is aimed at reorienting and reviving patriotic values which would move the nation forward.

In his remarks, Honorable Salihu Jibrin who represented the honorable Minister of Information Lai Mohammed applied the Kano State Government for keying into the presidential change begins with me campaign which he said all Nigerians must join hands together to make it’s reality as its a campaign for all devoid of religious coloration, ethnicity and political affiliation.

” one of the cardinal objective of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is to reorient the Nigeria Population towards accelerated development. You will recall that this government came on a change mantra and this, is been achieved gradually”

“The loss in our values as a nation has given birth to a whole lots of unpatriotic activities such as, thuggery, vandalism, corruption and a whole lots more”

Jibrin applauded the Kano State government decision to domesticate the campaign which he said will go a long way in turning things around for the greater good of all.

Also in his remarks, the Kano State government Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who officially launched the campaign during a Grand ceremony which saw in attendance prominent personalities from different parastatas said that, the campaign is aimed at reviving the core values of Nigerian Society.

” the absence of these values has left our society with cases of moral decadence and as a result, social vices are on the rise in a daily basis”

” we must redirect our youths from idleness to hard work which at the end of the day will affect the economy of the state and nation at large positively”

“And to achieve these, the Kano State government under my administration has earmarked on different empowerment programs aimed at making them useful to themselves and the society and through such programs a lot are now financially independent and we have also succeeded in creating job opportunities for many through such empowerment programs as the beneficiaries Now have others working for them too at the moment”

“I call on individuals in private and public sectors to join us in this campaign to make it a reality”

The Emir of Kano Alh Sanusi II attributed the high level of moral decadence which has affected every aspect of the country to loss in in family values.

According to Sanusi, the family is the first and most important institution in the society where am individual is taught right from wrong.

He said that, a society plagued with all sort of family crisis such as violence against women, divorce, uncontrolled birth which leads to cases of street begging among children, and many more would definitely produce unpatriotic citizens.

The Emir called on government at all levels as well as individuals to redouble efforts towards ensuring that education is made available to the teeming youths particularly the northern part of the country which has the highest record of uneducated youths.