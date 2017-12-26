Ganduje Demands Apology From Kwankwaso Over Comment On Buhari

A press statement signed by Kano state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba and made available to 247ureports on Tuesday confirmed that, ” Kano state Government has condemned in the strongest terms, the unsavoury remarks and imprecation against President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of the All Progressive Congress by the Kwankwassiyya Group, hiding under the guise of Concerned members of the All Progressive Congress in Kano.

“Addressing a Press Conference at the Kano chapter of the Nigeria Union of Joutnalists (NUJ) Press Centre last Saturday, these troublemakers, basically members of the Kwankwassiyya Group acted the script of their Abuja-based leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso whose plot to destabilize the All Progressive Congress in Kano state has been roundly defeated. It is also on record that Kwankwaso and his Kwankwassiyya Group, consumed by the tall dream of becoming ‘President’ has unjustifiably maligned President Buhari at every giving opportunity.

“It is on this note that Kano state Government seriously frowns at statements credited to the spokesman of Kwankwassiyya Group, Aminu Abdulsalam who did not only maliciously accused President Buhari of fueling crisis in Kano APC, but also used derogatory words and attacked the personality and hard-earned integrity of Mr. President. Kano state Government strongly warn against such act of incivility by a person or group of persons against the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the party’s leadership and other respected political office holders.

“Kano state Government, therefore, demand that the Kwankwassiyya Group tender unreserved apology to President Buhari and APC national secretariat, without which the APC national leadership should invoke the party’s constitution and take appropriate disciplinary measures against them for insubordination and engaging in anti-party activities.

“Kano state government also commended and congratulated party faithful who exercised patience and remained calm all through the days this same Kwankwassiyya Group struggled to destabilize the party in the state through blackmail, cheap propaganda and misrepresentation of facts.

“It is, however, very unfortunate that the same Kwankwassiyya Group are now deriding the APC national leadership which gave them ample opportunities to play the god and even at many occassions recognized their favoured candidate, Umar Haruna Doguwa as the chairman.

“Now that a new and authentic leadership has emerged through the instruments of the party’s constitution and due process followed, it is expected that the Kwankwassiyya Group, if truly they are members of APC, should rally round the new leadership and display total loyality to the party rather than blackmailing the party’s national leadership and President Muhammadu Buhari, who everyone knows, has no business with party infighting.

“This show of shame by the Kwankwassiyya Group has further exposed their idiosyncratic and monstrous disposition to the success and development of APC and APC-led government in Kano state.

“It is high time the Kwankwassiyya Group joined the winning team and declare total loyality to the party in the state and at the national level or be ready to face disciplinary action by the party.”