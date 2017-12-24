Ganduje Constructs Classrooms Worth N2.2 Billion In Kano

By Yakubu A Salisu, Kano

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has laid the foundation of classroom blocks, under the 2016 fiscal year Kano state government/Universal Basic Education matching grant projects, worth N2.2 billion in the state.

At the ceremony held at Darmanawa Special Primary School in Tarauni local government area, Gov. Ganduje explained that under the scheme, 61 two-storey blocks consisting six classrooms per block, including offices, would be constructed and furnished.

The project will accommodate an estimated 21,960 pupils, as each classroom will contain 60 pupils.

“Each block will have six classrooms. Each classroom will accommodate 60 pupils, so more opportunity will be provided for our teeming children to attend public schools and enjoy our free education policy”, the governor stated.

He explained further that 20 out of the 60 new blocks to be constructed would be sited in Kano metropolis, while the remaining 41 would be spread across the rural areas of the state, in view of disparity in pupils’ density.

“Presently, we have over 3 million children in public primary school, which is more than the population of some states. Classes, furniture and educational materials are not enough so it is our responsibility to do our best to address this challenge”, He emphasized.

While revealing that arrangement was in top gear to access N2.4 billion UBE counterpart fund for the 2017 fiscal year, within the next two weeks, the governor assured that his administration would not relent in expanding access to education for all children in the state.

He appealed to communities, wealthy individuals and corporate bodies to support the government’s stride in the education sector, by providing infrastructure and teaching/learning materials in public schools.