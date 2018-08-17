DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Ganduje Commences Payment Of August Salaries

Kano state government has commenced the payment of August, 2018 salaries to state and local government workers in the state from Thursday.

According to a press statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, the payment, which was directed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is to enable civil servants and their families enjoy the Eid-el-Fitr Sallah festivities.

It added that the gesture was also in line with the governor’s commitment to improve the welfare of workers in the state.

The statement enjoined all banks to ensure that workers access their salaries with ease and civil servants to clear with their banks if they have any problem.

While expressing the hope that the workers would reciprocate the good gesture by being more dedicated and hardworking in the discharge of their duties, it also rejoiced with the civil servants ahead of the festival and urged them to pray for the peace and progress of the state and the nation.