Kano state is seeking foreign investment in critical sectors such as power, agriculture, infrastructure mining, to boost its economy and enhance its competitiveness, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced.

“My government is reaching out to foreign investors on a regular basis and providing them with necessary incentives such as land for the setting up of industrial ventures, adequate tax relief, adequate infrastructure and assurance of stable and secure environment”, he stressed.

Dr. Ganduje also said his government would provide support for local employment of staff, facilitate transfer of dividend or profit, even has he pointed out that his administration was zero tolerant to corruption.

The governor stated this in speech during the Kano presentation at the 8th Annual Investment Meeting, AIM, taking place at Dubai World Trade Center, UAE.

The Annual Investment Meeting is the world’s leading platform for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), aimed at facilitating strategic networking and promoting investments and this year, it is focusing on the theme ‘Linking Developed and Emerging Markets through FDI: Partnerships for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development’.

Gov. Ganduje stated that “Kano state that was ranked 23rd (2017) in the Ease of Doing Business by the World Bank has stepped up efforts to ensure that it remains investor friendly. This has made us the most successful PPP state in Nigeria”.

“A Chinese multinationals company, Shandong Ruyi Technology, has already embraced the benefits of our liberal investment policy and is investing over $600 million in the textile and garments industry (in Kano)”, he highlighted.

He, therefore, urged international investors to take advantage of Kano’s vast agricultural potentials, alternative energy resources, huge solid mineral deposits, commercial prospects and productive population, among others for mutual profit.

On the sidelines of the Annual Investment Meeting, AIM, Governor Ganduje met with the Under Secretary, UAE Ministry of Economy, Abdullah al- Saleh, where they discussed possible collaboration in the agricultural value chain and renewable energy, for mutual development.

The governor, alongside his Niger state counterpart, Abubakar Bello also held discussion with a leading member of the ruling family in Dubai and owner of AMERI Group, Shiekh Ahmad bin Dalmook Al-Maktoum on prospective investment. He told the governors that the AMERI Group has signed an MOU with the government of Lagos state in some sectors, and constructed a power project in Ghana, which could be replicated in their states.

The 3 – day Summit, which is a conference of policy makers, heads of multinational corporations, academicians, financial experts and investors, is expected to witness the signing of Memoranda of Understanding that will help countries enhance FDI flow.