DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Ganduje Asks Herdsmen To Relocate To Kano

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, has extended an invitation to Fulani herdsmen residing in Nigeria, specifically those in Benue and Taraba States to transfer their grazing operations and other activities to Kano State.

The governor hinted that, in exception of Fulani herdsmen men residing in his state, the state still boasts of enough grazing grounds to accommodate over one million Fulani herdsmen, Ganduje, made the call on Sunday afternoon, at Kadawa Village in Gaurun Mallam local government, while flagging off the 2017/2018 Annual free vaccination exercise for over one million cattle. The governor, who denounce the incessant clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers, said the deaths resulting as a result of the clashes is irritating. According to him, the clashes between Fulani and farmers is unwarranted and unnecessary.

The governor, who denounce the incessant clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers, said the deaths resulting as a result of the clashes is irritating. According to him, the clashes between Fulani and farmers is unwarranted and unnecessary.

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

He said, “We are doing well in assisting herdsmen in Kano, I am inviting herdsmen from all parts of Nigeria to relocate to Kano because we have enough facilities to accommodate them. “For our Kano herdsmen, we have grazing facilities in Rogo, Gaya, Kiru, Tudun Wada, Ungogo and other reserved places where facilities are in place to accommodate the herdsmen and their cattle, which included, schools, livestock clinics, clean water supply and facilities to aid their commercial activities.”

He further said, “Falgore Game Reserve can take care of millions of herdsmen and their cattle in Nigeria. The place has been designed to contain schools, human and animal clinics, markets, recreational centres and other social amenities that can give the herdsmen enough comfort to take care of their animals and do their business without hindrance.





The governor expressed his happiness over the peaceful relations between farmers and herdsmen in the state, adding that, the reigning peace between the duo groups is as a result of the retention of traditional grazing paths that had existed for overtime

He said the free vaccination of over one million cattle with the theme “Towards Conservation of Livestock Resource and Animal Protein for Citizens of Kano,” Ganduje note, that the motive is to enhance the quality of meat production for the consumption of Kano residents and beyond.