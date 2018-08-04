DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Kano state Secretary General Alhaji Usman Alhaji has said that, the state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has performed greatly in the area of commerce which the state is known for, for centuries.

Usman made the remarks during a Public Policy Dialogue on; ease of doing business in Kano organized by the state’s ministry of commerce in collaboration with PERL and UK Aid.

According to him, in a bid to further promote commercial activities in the state, Governor Ganduje has provided enabling environment for small and medium scale business to thrive by providing them with all the necessary assistance needed such as land, tax holiday, security as well as tools and materials where necessary which has gone a long way to assist them.

The secretary who was highly impressed by the quality of items produced and displayed at the event, said, such development would go a long way to eradicate poverty and idleness among the people.

He called on the General public to always patronize the small and medium scale businesses in order to promote indigenous products which would bring about economic prosperity to the people and state in general as the state government is always committed to ensuring that, the sector is not lacking.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner, Kano state ministry of commerce, industry, cooperative and tourism, Ahmad Rabi’u said that, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has always shown concerns about how to ease business in the state and this has led to formulation of policies in this regard.

“ the aim is to address matters that affect small and medium scale enterprises that have difficulty assessing certain things from approvals, assess to infrastructure as well as funds”

“ we are meeting with the various stakeholders to inform them about the various reforms achieved so far in the state and we are lucky that the UK aid through the DFID decided to give us all the support under their PERL act program. They are supporting this program and financing it because of their commitment to support us in Kano and Nigeria at large on ease of doing business”

“ their support will make our country more attractive for investment, create required employment and make the society better. With such support, we hope to tackle greatly the problem of unemployment”

Reform leader presidential enabling business environment council Salisu liyadi whom was also at the event, stated that it is important to encourage the small and medium scale businesses considering their role at providing employment to the people as it has been observed that such businesses, provide more employment to the people than the big industries.

That the Federal Government would continue to partner with ministries and agencies concerned such as the Customs, NAFDAC, SON and those at the state levels to make things easier for those into such productions businesses.