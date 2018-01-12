Funke Akindele To Star In ‘Avengers: Infinity Wars’

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has been listed as a member of the cast of 2018 superhero movie Avengers: Infinity Wars, alongside international movie stars Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth.

According to popular movie review website, IMDB, where the actress’ name was published, she will be a member of Dora Milaje, a team of women who serve as personal bodyguards of the Black Panther, the spiritual leader of Wakanda.

While Akindele has yet to confirm the news herself, her name and picture can be found in the official cast for the movie and her appearance in it would mark the first time a Nollywood actress will be featured in a superhero movie.

Akindele also popularly known as Jenifa, rose to the fame following her role in popular United Nations Population Fund sponsored sitcom; I Need to Know, which ran from 1998 to 2002.

She has since been a wonder to watch especially with her ability to switch characters from the serious to the comic most fans recognise her to be, thanks to memorable turn as “Jenifa”, and her recent TV series, “Jenifa’s Diaries”.