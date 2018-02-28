DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Fund Mismanagement: Former Kwankwaso’s Aide To Stand Trial In Kano

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

The Kano State Commissioner of Health under the Kwankwaso’s administration, Dr. Abubakar Ladan Yusuf has been sued by the Kano State Government for alleged mismanagement of a whole sum of N47 Million public funds earmarked for utility bills and allowance for the state students studying abroad at Masoura University, Egypt.

The Kano State Chairman Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Agency Muhuyi Rimingado, disclosed this at a press conference where he stated that a date for mentioning of the case would be communicated to the commission by a Kano state High court.

According to Rimingado, the commission had been investigating the matter since 2016 before bringing three charges against the former commissioner.

“We have left no stone unturned in the course of our investigation and we have gathered enough evidences to prove the guiltiness of the former commissioner before the court” he said

Yusuf is facing three count-charges bordering on corrupt practice which is contrary to Sections 315 and 123(a) of the Penal Code Law as well as Section 24(a)(1) of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Law 20108 as amended.