‘Fuming’ Trump has started referring to ex-attorney Michael Cohen as ‘The Rat’: CNN

President Donald Trump is reportedly very angry at his former “fixer” for implicating him for allegedly ordering him to make illegal campaign contributions.

During a Wednesday morning broadcast, CNN’s Erica Hill said that sources told her network that “the president was fuming over the news of Cohen’s plea deal” and has been “referring to his one-time fixer as ‘the rat.’”

She then brought on reporter Ryan Nobles, who said that Trump and his team have been plotting out a strategy that will help them beat back any allegations that Cohen might level against his former boss.

“It is clear they have a strategy in the works, and that is to discredit the president’s former lawyer, a person who worked for Donald Trump for a very long time,” he said. “They believe that Cohen is not a strong character witness on behalf of anybody accusing Donald Trump of doing anything, and that he’s already lied to authorities, so there is no reason to believe him when it comes to anything else having to do with this investigation.”

Nobles stressed, however, that the Trump White House is still dealing with the aftershocks of Tuesday’s bombshell events, which included not only Cohen’s guilty plea but the conviction of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on tax fraud charges.

“Sources that we talked to behind the scenes said that the results of those legal proceedings yesterday sounded terrible for the president, and that it was a bad day for the home team,” he said.