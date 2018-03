DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Fulani Herdsmen: Villagers Desert Zamfara Community

Bawan Daji village of Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara, remain deserted after Fulani Herdsmen’ onslaught that saw over 60 persons killed in two separate attacks.

Fulani Herdsmen had earlier threatened that there would be no farming activities in the area in this year’s rainy season.

Liman Umar, one of the community leaders and the deputy Imam of the village, told newsmen that Fulani Herdsmen had been harassing people in the area, brandishing sophisticated weapons without talking to anyone.

“It was shortly after our local vigilante members held the meeting on Tuesday that the bandits finally struck and killed only men including those who tried to escape,” Mr Umar said

He said many bodies were found decomposing in the bushes, and that some of the corpses could not be brought into the village for proper burial because people were afraid to go and get them as the bandits were believed to be hiding on the outskirts of the village.

He said one of the villagers, Danladi Shabalai, who was caught communicating with the bandits, was shot and killed by security men.

The Chairman of Anka Local Government, Mustapha Gado, confirmed that 32 persons were buried including a woman and her child who died at a hospital in Gusau.

Mr Gado said more bodies were still being searched for in the bushes and that security measures had been stepped up in the area, but that the villagers had all ran away out of fear that the bandits might return.

The Emir of Anka, Attahiru Ahmad, who is also the Chairman of the state’s Council of Chiefs, lamented that the horrific incidences of bandits’ attacks had continued unabated in the area due to inadequate security.