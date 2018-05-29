DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Fulani Herdsmen To Sign Peace Pact In Anambra Community

By Nedum Noble

A peace accord targeted at promoting harmonious relationship between herders and the host communities would soon be signed by all Fulani herdsmen in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Transition Committee Chairman of the Council Area, Nnamdi Nwadiogbu who disclosed this in a press briefing, said various measures had been put in place towards sustaining the tempo of existing peace and security by the Obiano-led administration over the past four years.

He also debunked rumours of herdsmen invasion in some communities in the area.

“Arrangements had been finalised to meet with all herdsmen in the area to sign a peace pact in order to promote harmonious relationship with the communities.

“Those we are meeting with are the police, the Presidents-General of every community, the traditional rulers, vigilance groups, herdsmen and other relevant bodies,’’ he said.

The chairman further underscored the place of welfare of workers, urging them to live up to expectation and discharge their duties diligently in line with civil service rule.

“It a heinous crime to deny workers of their entitlements, especially now the economy has been harsh,” he said.