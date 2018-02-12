DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Fulani Herdsmen Kill Two Civil Defence Corps In Benue

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Two operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) among those drafted to the troubled Guma Local Government area of Benue State have been reportedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The incident, according to source happened on Monday at Awamye community near Kasseyo village in Guma local government area of Benue State.

Sources told our correspondent that the victims had gone to a stream in the community to take their bath when the Fulani herdsmen who must have been studying their movement for sometime suddenly opened fire on them killing two on the spot while the others managed to escape.

Our source further disclosed that the Fulani militia ambushed the victims from both sides of the stream.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased victims who joined the Corps in 2017 were members of the Joint Task Force, (JTF) drafted to communities in the troubled Guma local government area to beef up security in the wake of the Fulani invasion and killings in the area.

When contacted, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Peter Adakole said the Command had already drafted more of its men to the area to ascertain what really happened and promised to get back to newsmen for more information.