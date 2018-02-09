DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 In Fresh Attack On Benue Community

Three persons have been confirmed killed while many others are still missing following Thursday night attack on Tsokwa village in Anyii, Logo Local Government Area by some armed men.

The Chairman of Logo local government, Nyajo Richard, told Channels Television on Friday morning that the attackers suspected to be herdsmen stormed the village around 8:00 pm in large number shooting at different directions and burning down houses in the village, in the process.

One of the villagers died at the scene of the attack while two victims who were rescued died in the process of reviving them.

Three other survivors are currently receiving treatment at the local NKST hospital in Anyii, Logo Local Government Area of the state.

The Local Government Chairman explained further that the Divisional Police Officer has mobilised policemen to the community for recovery operations and to search for those who are still missing since the attack.

As at the time of filing this report, the Commissioner of Police is yet to respond to the fresh attack, as calls put through to his mobile phone could not go through.

Many villagers were killed on January 1, 2018, where some armed men attacked Logo Local Government Area. The survivors have been displaced from their homes as they remain largely at various IDP camps in the local government because their villages are still not safe for their return.

Source: https://www.channelstv.com/2018/02/09/three-confirmed-dead-fresh-attack-benue-community/?utm_source=TW&utm_medium=ChannelsTV-+AutoPoster&utm_campaign=SNAP%2Bfrom%2BChannels+Television