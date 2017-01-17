Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates the menace of the Fulani herdsmen in the southern regions of Nigeria may be far from over. The aggressive and/or violent encroachment of the Fulani herdsmen to regions inside the south east region appears on the rise.

This is as informed sources and community leaders within the communities inside the Old Aguata belt of Anambra state tip off our correspondent of the ongoing takeover of farmlands that stretch from Awgbu to Nanka to Amaokpala communities inside the old Aguata local government area [LGA].

A visit to the said farmland on Friday 13, 2017 in the company of community leaders showed the Fulani herdsman to be already on the farmlands from many years and operating freely, destroying farms and farm produce belonging to the owners of the land.

According to Emma Ezeobi, a native of Enugu village in Nanka, the Fulani grazers were sighted by the villagers from mid last year when they noticed that their crops were being destroyed by what seemed like cows and visible markers cow foot prints. When the farmers inquired further and combed the forests, they ran into the herdsmen who had already set up camps inside the forest with their wives and children. When the villagers asked the herdsmen to leave the farmland – because of their un-welcomed activities – the herdsmen resisted.

When 247ureports.com paid a visit to the farmland, a young Fulani grazer was seen with fifty [50] cows and cattles moving across active farmlands. The young Fulani grazer – estimated age of 15years – told our correspondent that he was with his family and that he was born in Awgbu [a community in Orumba North LGA in south senatorial district of Anambra]. He then pointed towards the direction of Amaokpala and said that his older brother ha taken give owner cows towards that direction. He excused himself and move his cows quickly towards the direction.

While spoke he maintained a safe distance from the correspondent and the community leaders who had come for the site visit. The boys demeanor was clearly one of apprehension – indicative of fear and combat.

The boy acknowledged that the community and farmland owners had asked them to leave. He adds however that they have nowhere to go because they consider themselves citizens of the area. And so, are entitled to roam with their cows on the open farmlands.

The commissioner of information for Anambra state government was approached with the development. He refused to comment. The Senator representing the south senatorial district of Anambra also refused to comment.